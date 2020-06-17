Hurst Country Show plans epic weekend – virtually

Hurst Show and Country Fayre has announced its first ever virtual show.

Many events are already open to enjoy on social media.

The traditional show had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. Instead, the organisers hope the show’s virtual equivalent will still fundraise for causes including Alexander Devine Hospice and Wokingham charity Just Around the Corner, as well as St Nicholas CofE Primary School and Hurst Pre-school, Scouts and Guides.

Chairperson Suzy Turner said: “We are conscious that now more than ever, local good causes are struggling for funding.

“Last year the show donated over £15,000 so we wanted to do something towards raising an equivalent amount.

“We have kicked off the fundraising with a £5,000 donation from show funds and hope to make up the £10,000 shortfall through the virtual show.

“We also hope that the virtual show enables people to have some fun and celebrate the fantastic community spirit shown during lockdown.”

People from all over the area are invited to take part in online and socially distanced events all over June, culminating in what would have been the show weekend, June 27 and 28. These include:

Hobby horse competition – households are encouraged to make and display their own hobbyhorses, with online voting and the overall winner judged by BBC sports presenter, Mike Bushell.

Virtual classic vehicle and dog shows – enter your “Pride and Joy”, whether it has wheels or a waggy tail, into the competition on Facebook and encourage friends to vote for your entry.

Virtual market – browse the online shops of stallholders who regularly support the

show.

Village Souvenir Magazine – a magazine kindly produced by Alexis Jaworski Photography capturing photographs and memories of community spirit. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Over the show weekend itself, a timetable of interactive events from show favourites will take place on Facebook, including sing-a-longs with Ukuladies Plus One and a virtual session with Just Around the Corner.

Around Hurst, there will be displays of art, the popular church bookstall and Jackie and Malcolm Phillips’ plant stall. An ice cream van will tour. Visitors are reminded to observe social distancing measures while enjoying these.

Hurst caterers, The Castle Inn and Vintage Hog Roast, are providing paella and also hog roast rolls, both with accompaniments. Each costs £25 for a family of four.

The ordering hotline is 07516 306505.

Food can be collected from the pub between noon and 6pm on both days.

An artisan beers, cider and ale collection and a drive through service is also being offered. Details are at @vintagehogroast

There will even be an online disco on the Saturday night provided by local DJ, Thames Valley Discos.

Most events are free to participate in, but donations towards the show are kindly requested by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hurst-show.

For the latest details of what’s on, or to get involved as a sponsor or stallholder, follow the Hurst Show on Facebook page, Twitter and/or Instagram, or visit www.hurstshow.uk/