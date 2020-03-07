Hurst residents launch battle against 'surprise' plan for farmland homes

A battle has started to stop a “surprise” plan to build 12 new homes on the edge of farmland.

Former Woodley GP Dr Jeremy Lade and his wife Annette have launched an urgent protest campaign to stop the plan for land along the A321 between Hurst and Whistley Green.

There are just under two weeks before the deadline of Friday, March 20 for objection letters.

The proposal is included in Wokingham Borough’s draft Local Plan for how the borough should be developed from 2026-36. The overall plan includes building a new garden town in Grazeley, and 250 homes in Winnersh.

Dr Lade, now medical director of out of hours GP service WestCall, said: “A lot of residents did not know about this plan. We’re surprised there was no special communication about it from Hurst Village Society.”

Dr Jeremy Lade

Mrs and Dr Lade, of Hogmoor Lane, Hurst, are veterans of a huge protest 30 years ago to successfully stop a household waste tip near the River Loddon. Mrs Lade started the Loddon Valley Action Group to fight the battle.

This week they delivered letters to 100 households seeking support for the new fight against the homes by the A321, called Broadwater Lane at this spot.

They claim:

It will be suburban style ribbon development and mean felling of mature oaks trees. It would have a significant and damaging impact on the rural character of Hurst.

The current open area was a gap defining the two different settlements of Hurst and Whistley Green. Planning inspectors had upheld the separation of the two areas.

Housing the other side of the road included 16th and 17th century listed buildings in an area of special character. The new homes would damage the area’s appearance.

There were safety concerns because the road was narrow, traffic broke speed limits and there was no room for a footpath that side into Hurst.

The road had had to close because of flooding and the houses would make flooding worse.

Three homes are also proposed for a smaller site on the A321 north of the other site.

Any objectors can email LPU@wokingham.gov.uk or write to the Growth and Delivery Team at Wokingham Borough Council.

A Wokingham Borough Council drop-in session about the draft local plan take place Tuesday March 10, 7pm-9pm at Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley RG5 4JZ.