Hurst Show cancelled for 2020

THIS YEAR’S Hurst Show and Country Fayre is the latest event to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus.

Organisers said that it was an incredibly difficult decision to make, as the show raises thousands each year for good causes.

“However, in the current climate, we have to keep the safety of our visitors, and all those involved in putting the show on, paramount,” they said in a statement posted on social media.

Although the show won’t go on, they are still planning to hold some fundraising events.

“Please rest assured that even without a physical show, our commitment to bring the community together and raise money for local good causes will continue,” they added.

“We have instead decided that this year our efforts are better focused on supporting the Hurst community through this difficult period.

“We’ll be providing updates over the coming months on the actions that we’ll take on this, and would love to hear any fundraising ideas that you might have.”

Although this year’s show is off, there are plans being made for next year’s event.

Organisers said: “Hurst Show and Country Fayre will return in 2021, bigger and better than before, celebrating how this great local community has pulled together in tough times and come out stronger as a result.”