Hurst woman in her 80s targetted by thieves

A WOMAN in her 80s was at home when thieves smashed in her patio doors.

Now Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward in a bid to catch the burglars.

The incident happened around 6.20pm on Thursday, June 11, at a home in Tape Lane in Hurst.

The would-be robbers went to the rear of the victim’s home, and then smashed the glass of the doors in a bid to enter. However, they fled empty-handed when they heard her.

The offenders are described as two men, wearing dark clothing with hooded tops. They were travelling in a dark grey hatchback.

Detective Constable Dennis Hicks, the investigating officer who is based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward.

“Please contact us by calling 101 or by using our online form quoting the reference 43200174972.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”