Ice cream parlour and children's clothing shop among those named for Elms Field

PLANS FOR Elms Field are underway with new vendors announced for the site.

Pirates Landing — a soft play centre which already operates in Camberley — is due to open in the spring or summer this year.

The council hopes it will complement another soft play area coming to Carnival Pool.

Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration, said: “Pirates Landing are an independent business who also pride themselves on offering great customer service and a fantastic experience that children and parents love.

“Their first indoor play centre in Camberley has proved a massive hit there with customers describing it as excellent, faultless and the perfect party place for birthdays.

“We expect they will be just as popular here at Elms Field, as a destination for families looking to have a great time out with their fun pirate themed soft play area and café.”

Other units confirmed for the new retail area include This Little Piggy, a Wokingham-based young children and baby clothing boutique.

Cllr Haitham Taylor said: “This Little Piggy, currently based at Holme Grange Craft Village, are already firm local favourites thanks to their gorgeous range of high quality clothing for babies and children.

“The move to the town centre will allow them to grow their business and reach even more of our local families with their commitment to quality and great customer service.”

Kaspas dessert parlour will be next to the Everyman Cinema. Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

Cllr Haitham Taylor added: “Our aspiration is for Wokingham town centre to become a desirable destination for all.

“In particular, we need the centre to offer enough high-quality attractions and facilities for the increasing population as the town grows with major developments to the north and south.

“Naturally, this will mean more than one example of some more popular business types – just as it does in every thriving town in the country – but with the overall effect being a diverse and popular range of reasons for people to come into the town.

“Kaspa’s desserts are a rapidly expanding national chain and you can see why they have proven such a great success with sweet toothed people across the country.

“Their fabulous menu looks absolutely delicious with everything from ice cream sundaes, to waffles, crepes and desserts along with a great range of hot and cold drinks. The new Elms Field parlour will be their first unit in the area and we can’t wait to see Kaspas live up to its reputation as the ‘King of Desserts’!”

This comes as the Everyman cinema opened doors last month, welcoming visitors to the Elms Field development alongside the new Aldi and Premier Inn hotel.

Cllr Haitham Taylor added: “We are delighted to see a variety of great independent businesses as well as some wonderful nationals come forward, such as Starbucks who would be a perfect fit alongside the park.

“There is still a way to go in agreeing final terms but we expect to be making lots more announcements over the coming months as the work at Elms Field completes and new businesses start to confirm opening dates.”

The development is set to complete later this spring with opening dates for the new businesses set to be confirmed in the coming months. More details and pictures will be published in tomorrow’s edition of The Wokingham Paper.