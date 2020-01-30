If Kathleen can't get out to the duck pond, why not bring the duck pond to Kathleen?

SOME people thought she was quackers, but for staff at a Swallowfield care home they took to a special request like a duck to water.

Woodley House resident Kathleen Smith is 99, and had expressed wish to feed some ducks. However, her health meant that leaving the home to travel to a duck pond was out of the question.

So, thanks to the Magic Moments Club at the brightkind-run care home, they brought the pond and the ducks to Kathleen.

They arranged for a nearby farm to bring two six-month-old Cayuga ducks to the lounge in Woodbury House. Staff then set up a paddling pool as a duck pond for Kathleen and her friends to use.

They said that the ducks were beautiful, sweet-natured and had a calm temperament.

Kathleen was able to feed them as they paddled. She was also able to give them a cuddle on her lap, wrapped in towels – and decided to call them Vera and Lynn after her favourite singer.

Magic Moments club coordinator Anna Walus said: “Kath was delighted, she couldn’t stop smiling and told us all how wonderful it was to feed the ducks again.

“Our other residents loved the experience too and we are looking at introducing a duckling hatching kit to our home so we can watch the baby ducks emerge from their shells and help raise them with the help of our local primary school.”

brighterkind said that it runs its Wishing Well programme in all of its care homes. Residents are encouraged to make a wish to experience something new or revisit an activity or place they’ve enjoyed in the past and the Magic Moments Club Team then arrange for it to happen.