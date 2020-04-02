‘If we don’t carry on, the food shortage this summer will be real, not self-inflicted’

AMID HARVEST uncertainty across the UK, a Wokingham farmer is reassuring the public that they are planting crops as quickly as possible, in preparation for the summer.

Peter Gray, owner of Grays Farm is working to ensure they continue to produce as much food as possible this year.

This comes as the Country Land and Business Association called on people up and down the country to take up jobs on farms to save this year’s harvest.

Government and industry figures show that each year, over 60,000 seasonal labourers come to the UK to help complete annual harvests.

But travel restrictions are expected to make it near impossible for farmers to access the labour they need.

But to Mr Gray’s surprise, he has a bigger workforce than usual for this time of year.

“We’re going ahead hard and fast with planting so there are no shortages this summer,” he said. “I usually go away for two weeks in April, but my holiday has been cancelled so I’m here to focus on planting as much as possible.

“The students we employ have all returned from University early, and we’ve got four volunteers who offered to help us too. So actually, we have more staff than usual for this time of year.

“Now we just have to get on with planting as quickly as possible, before the weather or situation changes.”

Raspberries are already coming into leaf, shows Mr Gray. Picture: Tom Brown

Explaining the importance of a successful harvest, Mr Gray said: “Farmers are key workers. If we don’t carry on, the food shortage in the summer will be a real one and not self-inflicted by the stockpilers.

“We’ve already put the strawberries in the ground. Last week we planted cauliflower, broccoli, sprouts, cabbage and onions. And this week we’ll be planting broad beans, carrots, beetroot, spinach and parsley.

“The virus doesn’t stop the sun from shining.”

Nationally, the picture is more uncertain.

Mark Bridgeman, president of the CLA, said: “A shortage of 80,000 workers is something we have never seen before. This is why we are calling for a ‘Land Army’ of employees to support farmers in feeding the country.

“We need urgent Government assistance to help source workers and advertise positions. Time is of the essence as many farmers will soon begin, or have already, begun planting or harvesting.

“Farms and rural businesses are already suffering from the winter flooding and uncertainty over future international trading relationships. If we fail to find these key workers, businesses will go bust.”

Mr Gray smiles with his ‘top quality’ rhubarb, ready for picking from Saturday. Picture: Tom Brown

Although Mr Gray has plenty of staff for now, he urged anyone out of work to contact other local farms and find out if they need help.

He added: “We’re hoping to open the pick your own this summer. If social distancing is still in place, there is plenty of space on the farm to stay two metres away from the next person.”

Although his summer crop isn’t ready yet, the rhubarb is ready for picking.

“The rhubarb is looking good, it’s early in the season so it’s top quality,” he said.

From Saturday, April 4 the Heathlands Road farm will be open for rhubarb picking from 9.30am until 12.30pm. This will run each Saturday throughout April.