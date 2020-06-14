If you’re driving into Wokingham town, you need to know about this important change to the road layout

WORK has taken place to make Wokingham’s three shopping centres safer for pedestrians – but there is one section of the changes that has a risk of catching motorists by surprise.

In Wokingham town, Peach Street, Wiltshire Road and Rectory Road is being reduced to a one lane roads to make it easier to widen pavements.

And this has created a pinch point where Wiltshire Road meets with London Road to become Peach Street.

Normally, Wiltshire Road and London Road form separate lanes when they become Peach Street, but now they have to merge to become one lane.

Currently, there are no warning signs that this is happening, so motorists are unaware that the two roads are combining into one lane until it happens.

It is important that motorists know about this change so it doesn’t come as a surprise.

Announcing the new road system on Friday, Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, said: “While we know some of the changes may seem strange at first, we know from our discussions with residents and businesses that creating safe spaces is incredibly important to everyone.

“All the changes being made are temporary, and we will continue to monitor them over the coming months and adapt them as required.

“Initially we will be realigning the roads in Wokingham town centre, reducing Peach Street, Rectory Road and Wiltshire Road down to one lane and creating wider pedestrian footways along Broad Street and Rose Street.

“A new 20mph speed limit will also be in place in the town centre. This will enable us to give people in the town centre the safe space they need to access the town, circulate and queue near shops.

“We will be retaining as much on-street parking as possible in the town centre but, in some locations such as along Peach Street, this will not be possible except for loading and unloading and for blue badge holders.”