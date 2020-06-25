‘Immigration bill categorises carers as low-skilled workers’

THE LEADER of the Reading and Wokingham branch of the Women’s Equality Party is calling on local MPs not to support the latest Immigration Bill.

Today the bill — which introduces a points-based system and a salary threshold of £25,600 — is returning to Parliament for its third reading.

If approved, the bill would class some jobs as low-skilled and prevent people from getting

a new work visa or extension. This would also include care workers who have been classed as key workers throughout the pandemic.

Louise Timlin, leader of the Reading and Wokingham branch of the Women’s Equality Party, said: “Tragically, 131 care workers nationally have died during the pandemic.

“Carers have risked their health and in some cases lost their lives to look after some of the most vulnerable in society. Without the vital work of our care workforce, the UK would not have been able to tackle the coronavirus pandemic”.

“By introducing a bill which categorises carers as low-skilled and therefore prevents these crucial workers from entering the UK from overseas, or remaining in the UK, the Government has shown again how little it values care, care workers and those who depend on them.”

The party is calling on five local MPs; Theresa May, John Redwood, Alok Sharma, James Sutherland and Adam Afriyie to withhold support for the Immigration Bill until care work is added to the Shortage Occupation List.

If added to the list, this would mean that care workers are exempt from the earnings threshold.

Hannah Barham-Brown, deputy leader of the Women’s Equality Party and GP registrar, said:

“As a GP and a disabled woman, I am acutely aware of the fact that carers do highly skilled and essential work every day, supporting our health service and allowing people across the country to live their lives to the fullest extent possible.

“Through this crisis, the public has widely recognised the value of carers’ contribution and they have been rightly celebrated as key workers. And yet, with this bill, our government has shown that yet again social care is being undervalued and overlooked”.

The points- based system will also take into account applicants’ qualifications. But many people on minimum wage — including carers — will not be eligible for entry or for visa renewals under the new criteria.

