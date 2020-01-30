Improvements to roads and pavements could be coming to Wokingham town centre

CHANGES could be coming to parts of Wokingham town centre that have not yet been affected by the ongoing regeneration project.

Peach Street, Denmark Street and Broad Street are to be “progressed as public realm improvement schemes”.

That was the promise from Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, the executive member for Highways and Transport. She was responding to a question asked to her at a meeting of the ruling body, held at the Shute End council offices on Thursday, January 30.

Cllr Prue Bray, Liberal Democrat councillor for Winnersh, said that she was asking it on behalf of an older resident who “for health and age reasons” was unable to ask it in person.

“Unfortunately in November he was left battered and bruised by a fall in the bottom part of Denmark Street near Stitchery Do in Wokingham Town Centre after tripping on the pavement. He contacted the Council to ask when the pavement in that part of Denmark Street would be brought up to the same standard as the Market Place, and was told that the area of pavement in question would be inspected for faults,” she said.

The man had asked to be updated on the inspection, but said that no response had been given by the date of submission of the question.

“When the area of pavement outside Stitchery Do was inspected after his fall, what did the inspection show?” Cllr Bray asked.

The first thing that Cllr Jorgensen did was to express concern over the man’s wellbeing.

“I am very sorry to hear of the gentleman’s fall and hope he has made a full recovery,” she said.

The area was inspected, but “no defects requiring a repair were found”.

Cllr Jorgensen promised: “Denmark Street footway is inspected every month. The latest inspection was carried out on January 2. Again no safety defects were found in the vicinity of Stitchery Do.”

She also apologised that this had not been relayed to the man, before adding: “As part of a wider project for Wokingham town, Peach Street, Denmark Street, and Broad Street will be progressed as Public Realm improvement schemes.

“We have budget to cover the design stage, and we have programmed in to start this design work during the coming financial year.

“Once the design is complete we can start to establish construction costs and timetable for future delivery.”