IN THE COMMUNITY: A community hub and farm shop

FIVE MONTHS ago, the country was told to stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.

The Government imposed lockdown was met with worry from the elderly, and people with medical conditions that may make them more vulnerable to Covid-19.

But responding to that concern, community-led initiatives bagan popping-up across the borough.

One of those was at Hare Hatch Sheeplands, where the farm shop became a community hub.

Food deliveries from nearby supermarkets were scarce and being booked-up within seconds of opening the time slots.

Spotting a community organisations stepped in to help Andy and Rob, managers of Hare Hatch Sheeplands Farm Shop.

Hundreds of customers were calling the farm shop for help.

The Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh came to help by manning the shop entrance and with the Inner Wheel Club, answering the telephones and taking orders for the farm shop to prepare.

This allowed the staff at the shop to concentrate on preparing the orders and to keep ordering more stock to meet the growing demand.

Local volunteers came into the farm shop in the afternoons to pick up orders for delivery or collection and these were delivered every day.

The farm shop offered special shopping slots for key workers, single parents with children, and the elderly before the public were allowed in.

With national shortages of toilet rolls, flour and yeast, the farm shop staff continued their search for new sources for the in-demand products and kept the shelves brimming with good quality, often locally-sourced fresh goods.

Rotary volunteers manned the entrance to monitor customer movement and safety.

Face shields were donated by MHP Industries of High Wycombe and Hare Hatch Sheeplands bought more, allowing Rotary Club members to give them out to customers for a donation.

Hundreds of the masks were handed out and nearly £2,000 was donated by the generous shoppers.

Initially, money was sent to the NHS for scrubs, PPE and some well-deserved goods for the Royal Berkshire Hospital staff wellness suite.

Then subsequent donations went to supporting local foodbanks.

Andy and Rob, managers at Hare Hatch Sheeplands said they were grateful to Rotary and Inner Wheel clubs for their help three days a week for the three months until things settled down to a manageable level.

The Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs said they would like to thank Hare Hatch Sheeplands for their brilliant efforts to provide for the needs of their customers over this difficult time and for entrusting them with the charity funds.

Scott Trathen, of the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh said: “This is a heart-warming example of a community-minded business serving their local population and we are proud to be part of it.”

To get involved with the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh, email: rotaryreadingme@gmail.com

