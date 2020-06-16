IN THE COMMUNITY: Autism Berkshire’s new free benefits advice workshops

Autism Berkshire says it is pleased to announce that it is launching another of its services online, with a series of free benefits advice workshops taking place over a two-month period from next week.

The workshops, which are for autistic people living in Berkshire and their parents and carers, will look at how to apply for Disability Living Allowance (DLA) for children aged up to 15 and for benefits for over-16s, including Personal Independence Payment and Universal Credit.

All the workshops will take place on Mondays from 10am to 1pm, as follows:

June 15: Disability Living Allowance – this workshop is now fully booked

June 29: Personal Independence Payment, Employment and Support Allowance and Universal Credit for autistic young people and adults aged 16 and over, and their parents and carers.

July 6: Disability Living Allowance

July 13: Personal Independence Payment

July 20: Universal Credit and Employment and Support Allowance

July 27: Disability Living Allowance

Full details of these workshops and how to register for free places are available on our website at www.autismberkshire.org.uk/benefits-service.

Alternatively, email benefits@autismberkshire.org.uk or calling 0118 959 4594 (option 2) and leaving a voicemail.

This website also has information about other advice about benefits available to autistic people and their families, including help with the appeals process.

The Benefits Service is supported by Reading Borough Council’s New Directions service and the Slough CVS SPACE project.

Help with the costs of running the service online during the coronavirus lockdown has come from the Charities Aid Foundation, Berkshire Community Foundation, the Louis Baylis Maidenhead Advertiser Trust and Tesco Bags of Help.

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk