IN THE COMMUNITY: Charvil Matters helps clean up the village’s litter

ON SUNDAY, August 23, Charvil Matters hosted a litter pick which saw them clean up the village.

“The Charvil Matters litter pick was very successful,” said Sam Akhtar, the group’s co-founder.

It was their first litter pick since the coronavirus pandemic began, and they cleared away 12 bin bags of rubbish, including a rusty blade which was safely disposed of.

“We were delighted to be able to start up again,” Mr Akhtar added.

Charvil Matters welcomes new members. They should be volunteers who are passionate about the

environment.

The group meets for an hour once a month.

Anybody interested in joining can email Sam at charvilmatters@gmail.com.

