IN THE COMMUNITY: Clasp hosts special events to mark Learning Disability Week

A WOKINGHAM-based group is to hold a virtual series of events to mark Learning Disability Week, which starts on Monday.

CLASP, which usually meets in the Bradbury Centre in Wokingham town centre, has been holding online gatherings since March, and these are open to anyone in the borough who has a learning disability.

The theme of the annual event is Friendship in Lockdown, and to act as a curtain-raiser the group is posting a daily video to its Facebook page. Members are sharing tips on how to live a happy life.

It is a very brave thing for them to share so openly like this and I have great admiration for them doing so.

On Monday, there is a weekly Facebook challenge, where CLASP members share a picture of themselves with a friend.

On Tuesday, an online Zoom session will see Carol Price, from the learning disability health team, talk about the importance of friendship and good mental health during lockdown. This starts at 10am.

Then, at 11am, the sports and leisure team from Wokingham Borough Council will lead a movement to music session.

In the evening, there is an online quiz night from 7pm.

A talent show will take place from 10am on Wednesday, June 17.

At the same time on Thursday, there will be a virtual coffee morning led by Claire Knight from the Bradbury Centre’s Cafe Mosaic.

There will also be a chance to share videos on how to maintain friendships during lockdown.

On Friday, June 19, there is a musical session led by members of the Sing Healthy Choir at 10am.

At 11am, FL Exercise will lead some light exercises that can be carried out safely

at home.

CLASP has a Zoom licence to ensure all meetings are secure.

For more details, search Facebook for CLASP Wokingham, or log on to www.claspwokingham.org.uk

Debs Morrison,

CLASP manager

