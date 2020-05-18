IN THE COMMUNITY: Clasp plans more virtual meetings

PEOPLE with learning disabilities in Wokingham are used to getting together thanks to the work of charity CLASP.

They usually meet in the Bradbury Centre in the town centre, but this has been on hold as a result of the lockdown.

But the group is still gathering, thanks to modern technology.

It has been running sessions on the video calling app Zoom, taking place on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10am.

Pre-registration is required, but new faces will be welcomed.

On Friday, May 15, the guest speakers will be Gemma White and Sarah Salter from Wokingham Borough Council’s Public Health and Commissioning department.

They will talk about how their roles have changed during the crisis.

On Tuesday, May 19, the CEO of Wokingham Citizens Advice, Jake Morrison, will be on hand to answer members’ questions and give an update on the Wokingham Borough Community Hub.

CLASP’S connections with the SingHealthy choir will be strengthened with the musical session on Friday May 22, while Matt Pope, the director of Adult Social Services at Wokingham Borough Council will appear on Friday, May 29.

To find out how to take part, log on to www.wokinghamclasp.org.uk

Debs Morrison

CLASP and LDPB Manager

