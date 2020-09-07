IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham to hold online meetings during September

CLASP, which works with Wokingham people who have learning disabilities, is continuing

to meet virtually during the pandemic.

The sessions are open to all and run on a twice-weekly basis, all at 10am.

The charity uses the online tool Zoom to host the meeting, using secure log-ins to ensure that no one can gatecrash the events.

On Tuesday, September 8, they will welcome Heather Dyson from Wokingham Borough Libraries, who will explain more about the borough’s rich and varied history.

Joining the group on Tuesday, September 15 will be Louise Jedras, who is the community champion at Tesco’s Wokingham branch. She will explain more about her role and the difference it can make.

The supermarket recently allowed CLASP to display information about its activities, using an A-board outside the store as well as a board inside.

On Fridays 11 and 18, there will be the regular singalong in conjunction with SingHealthy Choirs.

Over four days, a roadshow in conjunction with Wokingham Learning Disability Partnership Board will be held. More information about the event, which runs from Tuesday, September 22 through to Friday, September 25, will be announced in due course.

For more information, or to join in, contact Anna or Debs on: 07780 749 453, alternatively, email: anna.overd@claspwokingham.org.uk or debs.morrison@claspwokingham.org.uk

DEBS MORRISON

