IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham’s August activities

CLASP, which works with Wokingham people who have learning disabilities, is continuing to meet virtually during the pandemic.

The sessions are open to all and run on a twice-weekly basis, all at 10am.

On Tuesday, August 4, heather Dyson from Wokingham Borough Libraries will look at health-related books.

Wokingham town centre will be the subject of a session led by Martin Heath, from Wokingham Borough Council’s highways department, on Friday, August 7.

A similar theme will be on Tuesday, August 11: a representative from Balfour Beatty will give a presentation on the plans for the Winnersh Relief Road and North Wokingham Distributor Road.

There will be two singing sessions led by Sing Healthy Choirs. These take place on Fridays, August 14 and 28.

Sir John Redwood, the Wokingham MP, will be the guest on Tuesday, August 18, answering questions from CLASP members.

Glen Goudie, from Wokingham Borough Council, will talk about the Cantley Park regeneration project on Friday, August 21.

The importance of health checks will be the theme for the Tuesday, August 25 meeting, which features a visit from Mary Colding, a primary healthcare lead nurse for learning disabilities.

For more information, please contact Anna or Debs on: 07780 749 453, or email: anna.overd@claspwokingham.org.uk or debs.morrison@claspwokingham.org.uk

DEBS MORRISON

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk