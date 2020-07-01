IN THE COMMUNITY: Clasp’s plans for July

A Wokingham-based group will spend July hosting a series of virtual events, all aimed at keeping us healthy and happy.

CLASP, which usually meets in the Bradbury Centre in Wokingham town centre, has been holding online gatherings since March, and these are open to anyone in the borough who has a learning disability.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 10am CLASP will be holding a video meeting on Zoom.

These sessions are designed to keep members in touch with their friends and to help them maintain a routine.

A line-up of other events for the month has also been announced.

On Friday, July 3, Anoushka Williams from BBC Radio Berkshire will talk to CLASP about her interesting job as a radio presenter.

On Tuesday, July 7, Heather Dyson from Wokingham Borough Library will talk to CLASP about the environment as part of the group’s usual book corner session.

On Friday, July 10, 17 and 31, Sing Healthy Choirs will join CLASP for a joint singing session.

On Tuesday, July 14, Nicky Dennis, Senior Instructor at Dinton Pastures Activity Centre will talk to CLASP about her work.

On Tuesday, July 21, Amy from Omada will talk to CLASP about the brain and mental health.

On Tuesday, July 28, Dhiren Katwa, will talk to CLASP about his work as a Trustee of Birmingham Rathbone.

On Friday, July 24, Amy from Wokingam Borough Council’s sport and leisure team will lead an exercise music session for members.

For more information, contact Anna or Debs on 07780 749 453 or email anna.overd@claspwokingham.org.uk or debs.morrison@claspwokingham.org.uk

