The Wokingham Paper

IN THE COMMUNITY: Coats Crowthorne opens a pop-up shop

by Phil Creighton0
COATS Crowthorne

The COATS charity for seniors will be re-opening their popular charity shop as a pop-up shop in their Centre in Pinewood Avenue, Crowthorne from today.

The usual shop, on Crowthorne’s High Street, has  been closed since March 17.

Now that non-essential shops can re-open we realised that the COATS Centre was an ideal space in which to set up our charity shop.

Our high street shop premises are quite small and do not lend themselves to social distancing and the other measures needed to operate safely.

However, our recently refurbished and spacious centre means we can set up shop with all the measures needed to make shopping with us a safe and enjoyable experience. 

With hand sanitiser dispensers throughout, a one-way system and strict 72-hour quarantining of stock will be open for business on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

We will accept donations on these days and at these times too and expect quite a rush of both shoppers and donors when we re-open. 

COATS Centre

Our shop floor is big enough to allow as many as 12 shoppers browsing or queuing indoors at any one time.

All sales will be Card only with protective screening in place around our till.

Our team of volunteers have worked hard to set up in the Centre and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new.

The COATS Shop co-ordinator, Theresa Radford, said that, sadly, the COATS Centre is closed to visitors until further notice due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

