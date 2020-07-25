IN THE COMMUNITY: Crowthorne’s Trevor is looking forward to his rearranged skydive

Trevor Jones was looking forward to jumping from a plane 13,000ft over Oxfordshire in May only to have his tandem skydive postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was pleased to hear that the jump has now been rescheduled for next month.

Trevor moved to the Crowthorne area in late 2019 and soon made his way to the COATS Centre where he quickly made new friends.

Originally from the North East, Trevor served five years as an infantryman in the Green Howards before setting up a successful printing business. He retired to the sunshine of Cyprus 20 years ago and arrived in Crowthorne last year to be near his daughter.

Trevor said: “I am keen to make a contribution to my new community and so have decided, at the age of 84, to do a tandem skydive to raise money for COATS. Please support me in my adventure and COATS in their great work with a donation no matter how small.”

The Skydive will take place on Sunday, August 16, at Chiltern Park Airfield in Ipsden, Oxfordshire. Trevor will be jumping out of the plane at 13,000ft over the Oxfordshire countryside.

The aim of the COATS charity is to improve the well-being of older people who live in or near Crowthorne.

In normal times, the COATS Centre for senior citizens provides companionship, freshly cooked meals, activities and entertainments Monday to Thursday between 10am and 4pm and 10am to 2pm Friday.

A minibus service is provided in Crowthorne to transport less mobile Visitors to and from the Centre.

The charity is supported by many volunteers who help the professionally qualified staff run The Centre and the minibus transport. Its charity shop is run entirely by volunteers.

Although currently closed due to covid-19 plans, are already underway in anticipation of re-opening

in the near future.

For details visit coatscrowthorne.org.uk

