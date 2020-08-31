IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary helps Home-Start Bracknell Forest

Easthampstead Rotary Club’s president for the last 12 months, Terry Edney, chose Home-Start Bracknell Forest to benefit from donations by club members for their minor misdemeanours during his year in office.

Wearing shorts, eating two desserts, over-exuberant laughter during our pre-lockdown get-togethers to name but a few.

“Thanks to your generosity, we have been able to donate £1,500 to Home-Start,” reported Terry to club members attending one of their recent Zoom meetings.

Having recently visited Home-Start, Terry was able to provide some feedback on what the charity has achieved during the year.

“The charity has helped 62 families and 129 children living in Bracknell Forest, and what impressed me was how they have adapted to these strange times.

“Their 30-odd volunteers have been using telephone and Zoom calls instead of their normal home visits, not currently possible during Covid-19.”

Home-Start manager Sharon Kearins (pictured) said: “This very generous donation has helped us set up a closed Facebook site to assist parents, run a virtual fitness class enjoyed by 52 mums, as well as provide specialist webinars and online talks on a variety of important topics.

“Although we will return to home visits after Covid, we plan to keep some of these online activities as they allow us to provide our services to a wider group of parents.”

Terry added: “I’m delighted that, circumstances allowing, the Home-Start Bracknell Forest team plan to participate again in our Community Christmas Draw and Bracknell Together Walk to raise valuable funds.

“I think Home-Start is just the sort of charity that we hoped to help with both of these activities.”

New members always welcome. Post COVID, we meet most Monday evenings at The Coppid Beech.

For more information, call Brian on 07720 321 526 or visit www.easthampsteadrotary.org

The group is also on Facebook – search for easthampsteadrotaryclub

Peter von Bergen, Easthampstead Rotary

