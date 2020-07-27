IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary learn of South Hill Park’s appeal

With a 25-year career in the Arts, Craig Titley came to South Hill Park nine years ago, and was announced as chief executive last year. Craig joined 25 Easthampstead Rotarians via Zoom last week, and spoke eloquently about the devastating effect the Covid-19 shutdown has had on the centre.

South Hill Park is the creative heart of Berkshire, hosting more than 300 shows, films and events

a year, as well as holding over 250 courses and workshops.

Sir Kenneth Branagh, who is a patron of the centre, said: “South Hill Park has been at the heart of the community in Bracknell for almost 50 years.

“Each year over 200,000 people enjoy all that this Art Centre has to offer, but that could all disappear.

“For so many reasons it’s vital that we do everything we can to protect the arts in our community and to protect South Hill Park.”

Easthampstead Rotarians have worked with South Hill Park over the years, hosting the Bracknell Together Walk which supports dozens of local schools and voluntary groups.

Also showing Breathe the film of Polio victim Robin Cavendish, during which purple-themed cupcakes were served.

Rotarians worldwide have been instrumental in supporting the End Polio Now campaign, together with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the global network of healthcare professionals and volunteers have succeeded over the years in limiting cases of Polio to just 85 in the year to date in only two countries Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Just 30 years ago, when the Global Polio Eradication Initiative began, polio paralysed more than 1,000 children worldwide every day.

Importantly, the global Polio inoculation infrastructure is in place for when a Coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged a total of $250 million toward Covid-19 research, “to support development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines… and help mitigate the social and economic impacts of the virus.”

Thanking Craig for his insights, recently elected club president, Les Howard said “We look forward

to co-operating with South Hill Park on more community projects in the months

to come.”

Easthampstead Rotarians aim to make a difference in the community.

New members always welcome. Post-Covid, we meet most Monday evenings at The Coppid Beech.

For more information, call Brian on 07720 321 526.

Check out our website: easthampsteadrotary.org

Or follow us at www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub

PETER von BERGEN

