IN THE COMMUNITY: Finchampstead care home residents treated to concert from armed forces charity The Not Forgotten

FINCHAMPSTEAD care home residents were treated to an afternoon concert thanks to an armed forces charity.

Around 23 residents and staff from Wild Acres Care Home enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment on Tuesday, August 18, as part of a special concert series organised by The Not Forgotten.

The British Armed Forces charity for serving and ex-service men and women recently launched Those Not Forgotten Years, a nationwide outdoor concert tour of care homes to entertain, boost morale and lift spirits by reaching thousands of people across the country.

Wild Acres Care Home residents enjoyed some dancing

Around 23 residents and staff gathered for the Wokingham concert and a fabulous tea, all at a suitable social distance, for a memorable afternoon to lift the lockdown blues.

A team of singers and musicians performed popular classics and rousing favourites from the 1930s and 1960s including a poignant special tribute to the late Dame Vera Lynn.

Michelle Munro, activities coordinator at Wild Acres, said: “We can’t tell you what an absolute tonic it was for the residents and the staff, we all had a fabulously entertaining afternoon in the sun with you all. This afternoon has been absolutely one of my favourite times with the residents ever – just magical.”

Brigadier James Stopford, the chief executive of The Not Forgotten, said: “Sadly, events to commemorate VE Day, VJ Day and D Day could not take place properly this year, so we were determined to help Second World War veterans and those who have served their country mark these important days by bringing the celebrations to them.”

Wild Acres Care Home’s afternoon tea