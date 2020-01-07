IN THE COMMUNITY: OBJ Morris

It’s midwinter, and time to celebrate the rebirth of the sun. Throughout history it has been tradition to have a festival in the middle of winter.

With no work, no farming, no trading, and being the dreariest time of the year, we all really needed cheering up. The perfect time for a party! By singing, dancing, and good food, here are OBJ keeping tradition alive!

Another OBJ tradition is to not send each other festive greetings cards. Instead, after our meal, we collect the money that we would have spent on the cards, and donate it to a local charity.

We usually have a collection whenever we’re out dancing. Historically, those who gave to the Morris dancers would benefit from the primæval energy and magic produced by their exertions.

This coming year we have chosen our charity to be Mencap’s Acorn Club, and any money we raise during 2020 will go to support them.

If fun and fitness are part of your New Year’s resolution for 2020, why not try Morris Dancing?

You don’t need any previous experience. Come along to an evening practice session at our hall in Easthampstead.

We’re there for an evening each week between September and April. We dance out at local pubs during the summer, and at festivals and events on weekends throughout the year.

We will get you dancing! If you can play an instrument (portable and non-electronic!), you’ll be welcomed too.

Visit our Website (www.obj.org.uk) or follow us on facebook (OBJ Morris).

