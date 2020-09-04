IN THE COMMUNITY: Reading Gardening for Health and Wellbeing Network holds special event to help those whose mental health has suffered during lockdown

DOCTORS are being urged to signpost patients to gardening and nature projects locally to help those whose mental health has suffered during lockdown.

The Reading Gardening for Health and Wellbeing Network (RGHWN) is this week staging a week-long campaign highlighting how the services of its 12 members can improve wellbeing.

The network is made up of Thrive, Green Health Thames Valley, Nature Nurture, Friendly Gardeners Group, AutAngel Allotment Group, Food4Families, Integrated Research and Development Centre, Museum of English Rural Life, Ridgeline Trust, Five-a-Day Market Garden, Lavender Place Community Garden and The Conservation Volunteers.

The campaign comes at a time of concern among NHS mental health commissioners that there is likely to be an increase in mental health problems, and possibly the suicide rate, because of Covid-19’s impact.

Bereavement, loneliness, job losses and financial hardship have been cited as indirect consequences of the pandemic that will affect mental health.

Christina Hughes Nind, RGHWN co-ordinator, said: “Gardening and nature provided a lifeline for many people during lockdown who enjoyed the physical and mental health benefits that it offers at a time of great uncertainty.

“In and around Reading, we have professional groups which are re-starting sessions that can provide opportunities for therapeutic gardening, community gardening, and getting into nature.

“With mental health problems likely to increase as Covid-19 continues, we are keen to see more GPs, social prescribing link workers and health commissioners understand how our members across the Greater Reading area can improve wellbeing and refer patients who could benefit.”

As well as raising awareness of the opportunities provided by the network via www.facebook.com/RGfHWN, some members are holding open sessions where people can come and see what is on offer.

These will be taking place, with visitor numbers limited to ensure social distancing, at:

Lavender Place Community Gardens, Saturday, September 5, 10am–noon. Contact: info@lavenderplace.org.uk

Erleigh Road Community Garden, Saturday, September 5, 3pm–5pm. Contact: garden@redlandsparish.org.uk

AutAngel Allotment Group, Sunday, September 7, 10am–noon. Contact: christinathegardener@icloud.com

