IN THE COMMUNITY: Rotary Club of Easthampstead

TOTAL proceeds from the second Community Christmas Draw organised by the Rotary Club of Easthampstead, will exceed £11,500.

These were distributed to the 45 participating groups during an awards ceremony at The Coppid Beech on Monday, January 13.

Draw organiser Rob Hughes said “We are delighted that both the number of voluntary groups participating and the total proceeds are significantly higher than the launch event a year ago.”

The draw of the winning tickets took place at The Coppid Beech on Monday, December 16, witnessed by club members, representatives from the participating charities and a member of the Coppid Beech management team.

The winning ticket numbers are:

First prize of £500 goes to holder of ticket 15380. The second prize of £250 to ticket number 01735.

A further £1,000 will be distributed among the 10 lucky holders of ticket numbers: 05972, 15468, 08251, 09744, 09828, 27259, 02763, 01204, 27876 and 18308, each winning £100.

And there are five £50 winners, holding ticket numbers: 06443, 26591, 23661, 05679 and 02734.

Rob also thanks all the sponsors as this could not have been achieved without their support.

The main sponsors are Jemca Toyota of Bracknell (who also sponsored last year’s Draw) and Legal & General Homes of Bracknell.

Other sponsors are Creative Flooring Crowthorne and UK-Coins.com.

And congratulating the 45 community groups who took part, and who benefit from the total proceeds of this year’s Community Christmas Draw, Rob adds: “They represent the whole spectrum

of local community needs; supporting the elderly, the lonely, the homeless, aspiring youth groups, schools, and children with additional needs.”

Visitors and new members are always welcome at our gatherings. We meet most Mondays at The Coppid Beech Hotel. For information on our Community Christmas Draw and upcoming events, visit www.easthampsteadrotary.org or log on to www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub.

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk