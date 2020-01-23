IN THE COMMUNITY: The Arts Society Wokingham: Rembrandt and Vermeer

On Monday, January 27, Lucrezia Walker’s lecture to The Arts Society Wokingham will offer an informed insight into Dutch art in the 17th Century through these two titans of its golden age.

Rembrandt is the best known of all Dutch masters. As well as his landscapes and religious and mythological subjects, he revolutionised the treatment of portraiture.

Vermeer, known for his domestic interior scenes, was much less prolific and little known until the 19th century.

This fascinating lecture by one of the National Gallery’s regular speakers, will take place at The Newbold Church, St Marks Road, Binfield, RG42 4AN beginning at 7.45pm.

Visitors are welcome; £8 at the door. Please Email MemsecTheArtsSocietyWham@gmail.com in advance.

Robin Cops

