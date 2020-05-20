IN THE COMMUNITY: Why ABC To Read is outstanding

Berkshire charity ABC to Read has been acknowledged for its outstanding work with the renewal of its Volunteers Quality Standard award.

It has been sending volunteers into local schools for the last 15 years to help children with their literacy skills.

Giving up time in service of others is a core pillar of thriving communities. Particularly in the current challenging times, the acknowledgement of this investment is not only an encouragement but a recognition of the crucial role that volunteering plays in our society.

ABC to Read was assessed against a range of best practice standards and proved to excel in all aspects of working with its volunteers. Like many grassroots charities, it says it has limited resources with only a handful of part-time paid staff.

Marcia Rowlinson, ABC to Read CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have renewed the achievement of this Quality Standard.

“It has been a lot of hard work but worth it, especially during these challenging times when the charity is working very hard to develop sustainable reading habits while our schools are closed.

“Now more than ever, our schools and children need to know that they will still be supported by us and we are looking to recruit many more volunteers to help us create reading for pleasure once schools are able to return.”

There are spaces available for any new volunteers to take part in ABC to Read volunteer training.

For more information email: abctoread@btconnect.com

