IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Horticultural Society look at gardens in Peru

At Wokingham Horticultural Association’s first meeting of 2020, Paul Whittle’s slides transported us to Peru.

He shared his fascination for, and adventures in, this1,500 mile strip of land running between the mighty Andes range and the Pacific Ocean.

We learned about the Inca Civilisation, who worshipped the Sun God, built the famous City of Machu Picchu atop a mountain, farmed the slopes in terraces and stored their crops against the lean years.

The stone-masonry at Machu Picchu and at sacsayhuamán in Cusco – their capital city – has stood the test of time, despite frequent earth tremors in the country.

Paul’s tour took us to many diverse terrains – floating islands on Lake Titicaca, the highest sand dune in the world, the intriguing Nazca lines, and a visit to the Amazonian rainforest which included a close encounter with a jumping tarantula.

Members now look forward to ‘Potato Sunday’ when seven varieties of excellent quality Scottish seed potato will go on sale at the Ormonde Road Trading Store, and on Tuesday, February 11, our next talk at the Bradbury Centre will be given by Belinda Allen.

Her subject is ‘Herbs for Culinary and Medicinal Use’ and she will be bringing samples.

For more information, please visit our website www.w-h-a.org.uk

Pauline MacBrayne

