IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham In Need’s new sensory garden takes shape

A TEAM behind a new sensory garden in Wokingham were given a boost earlier this month when they received a visit from a mayor.

Cllr Tony Lack, who represents Wokingham Town Council, and his wife Claire visited the Wokingham In Need-backed project at the Acorn Centre to learn more about the work and give a socially distanced round of applause to the businesses that have supported the project.

They also agreed to plant an Acer tree later in the year as part of a formal opening.

Susan Jackson, WIN founder, said: “They were shown photos of how the site was previously and how due to the efforts of WIN and the team of volunteers and tradesmen the garden has been transformed.”

Cllr Lack said: “It has been wonderful to see all the people are Wokingham In Need and the Acorn Centre working together – different charities, organisations and friends – to produce a wonderful sensory garden for user by the community.

“When it started, there were prickly brambles – it’s amazing to see what they’ve managed to do so far to clear it out.

“As a keen gardener myself, I know that it would be a really, really hard job to do.

“You have to dig down deep enough to make sure they don’t come back, for example.

“They’ve worked really, really hard on it so far.”

When finished, the garden will be used by adults with learning disabilities and children involved in out-of-school activities.

“Indeed this will be a peaceful place amongst the hustle and bustle and problems of the current day and will be of great benefit to the community,” Mrs Jackson said.

It is hoped that the project will be completed in time for the new school year in September and WIN are appealing for donations towards the cost.

These can be made by visiting: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/winsensory2

Alternatively, donors can use a button in Facebook or by cheque or credit card at Prospect Estate Agents in Broad Street in Wokingham.

