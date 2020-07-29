IN THE COMMUNITY: Wokingham Scouts turn to Zoom to hold AGM

Wokingham Scouts

WOKINGHAM SCOUTS used modern technology to hold their AGM earlier this month.

Troops from across the borough gathered virtually to look back over the past 12 months, and look ahead to the next.

Special guest was Wokingham town mayor Cllr Tony Lack, who was wearing his woggle.

He praised the leaders for their work helping youngsters have fun and learn new skills.

“It’s great to see so much going on,” he told them. “Thank you for the various things you do. It’s great to hear that the Duke of Edinburgh awards are still going strong and the potential joining list (to Scout troops) is as big as ever. I’m very pleased to see that.”

The District Commissioner Neil Graham said that it had been an interesting year: “There were lots

of plans and ideas, then along came this thing called covid-19”.

But he said that despite that the year had been busy.

The annual Remembrance Sunday parade took place last November and, for the first time, there was a separate service for younger members.

“We hope to do something like this again,” Mr Graham said. “But it may be a Zoom service.”

Although groups have been able to meet physically during lockdown, Mr Graham said: “Here in Wokingham, Scouting has continued, it’s shown resilience and the ability to adapt.

“Scouting has continued in different ways.”

County Commissioner Nigel Bevan closed the meeting, speaking of his pride at how Scouting has continued over the past few months.

“My thanks to everyone, people have done huge amounts of stuff over the past few months in difficult circumstances,” he said.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

“I hope we can get back to reality in the not-too-distant future.”

