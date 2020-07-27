IN THE COMMUNITY: Woodley and Earley Arts group to hold virtual painting demonstration

We are very much looking forward to an online painting demonstration, running from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday, July 30.

Our tutor is professional artist Catherine Beale. She specialises in contemporary watercolours and has exhibited with the Royal Watercolour Society and Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolour.

She says: “I look forward to introducing you to my impressionistic watercolours as, step-by-step, I create a quiet scene from my favourite stretch of canal towpath in Bath.

“Watch the way pooling paints behave as I use lots of water and fewer brushstrokes to merge bright pigments and create loose, ‘gravity-painted’ watercolours on a near-vertical easel.”

Catherine will be demonstrating via YouTube. On the night visit: youtu.be/R574s0LmCp8 which will take you into the live demonstration.

Catherine’s website is: www.catherinebeale.com

