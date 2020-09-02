IN THE GARDEN: Sounds of the undergrowth

Crucial to creating a calming environment, sounds are often overlooked in gardens.

But listening and focusing on the sounds of your garden can provide essential moments of mindfulness and will also keep you in tune with the passing seasons.

Water, wind and wildlife all have a part to play.

Water features can provide movement, reflection and a sense of calm – and they attract wildlife, which is an added bonus. Everyone’s idea of a water feature is different.

A babbling brook or gentle flowing cascade makes a sound that is separate to that of a waterfall or fountain. But still water can also provide gentle background noise – as birds and wildlife dip into it.

If the sound of running water isn’t your thing, or you don’t have room for

a fountain or babbling brook, try a simple bird bath or rain chains (attached to guttering so that rainwater can run down them).

Whatever size water feature you have it will attract wildlife, especially small frogs that seem to make their way to any pond they can find.

They require little effort on your part, other than water, some nearby plants for protection from predators and a couple of large stones to sit on and catch flies.

For birds, it’s all about shelter and food as well, which means shrubs that give them somewhere to nest and hide and berries. Hawthorn, holly and ivy are all great for providing sanctuary and subsistence as are hedgerows along garden boundaries.

Don’t forget to plant nectar rich flowers that encourage bees and butterflies. Buzzing pollinators add yet another sound dimension to the garden.

As the seasons change so does the sound of your garden. Summer breezes and autumn winds affect plants in different ways.

Certain ornamental grasses create unique sounds as do bamboo stems or any billowy plant that gets caught by the wind. Many seedpods make interesting sounds as well, and the rustling of leaves is both soothing and evocative.

Our general wellbeing is intrinsically linked to the natural world which is why Thrive – the gardening for health charity – has developed the Thrive Gardening Club.

Fortnightly tips on getting the most out of your garden, whatever you age or ability, and information on how gardening can keep you healthy and feeling good.

Thrive is the UK’s leading provider of social and therapeutic horticulture programmes using gardening to bring about positive changes in the lives of people living with disabilities, ill health or mental health issues, or who are isolated, disadvantaged or vulnerable. www.thrive.org.uk