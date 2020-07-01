IN THE KITCHEN: Beef with tomato curry

This dish takes about 10 minutes to get started but needs to simmer for a couple of hours to

tenderise the beef.

Towards the end increase the heat to reduce and thicken the sauce and intensify the flavours.

Ingredients for 4 people

800g Diced chuck steak or braising steak

1 Large white onion peeled and diced

1 TBSP Grated garlic

1 TBSP Grated ginger

TBSP Curry powder

TSP Garam Msalla

1 400g Tin chopped tomatoes

400ml Meat stock

Large Vine tomatoes roughly chopped

TBSP Vegetable oil

2 TSP Sugar

Method

Fry the onion in the oil until softened but not browning over a high heat.

Add the ginger, garlic and curry powder and continue cooking over a high heat for two more minutes until the aromas are releasing.

Add the meat and brown it then pour over the stock and the sugar.

Mix in well and add enough water to cover then bring up to a boil and reduce to a simmer for two hours. Finally stir in the garam masalla and fresh chopped tomatoes for the last five minutes.

Serve with plain boiled rice and garnish with chopped coriander.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com