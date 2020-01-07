IN THE KITCHEN: Bombay Potatoes

You could add chicken thighs to this dish to make a one dish meal or add lentils for a hearty vegetarian option.

Ingredients for 4 people as a side dish

4 Large potatoes peeled and chopped into bite-size pieces

2 Large Vine Tomatoes sliced and the woody core removed

1 Large Onion diced

6 Cloves of Garlic thickly sliced

1 400g Tin chopped tomatoes

4 Heaped TSP Curry Powder

1 Heaped TSP Garam Masalla

1 Pinch Fennel Seeds

1 Pinch Cumin Seeds

1 Pinch Cardamom Seeds

4 TBSP Double Cream

1 TSP Sugar

Water

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180ºC.

Put everything in a casserole pot, mix well and add just enough water to cover.

Place unlidded in the oven and cook for one hour or until the potatoes are cook through but not falling apart.

The resulting dish can be served immediately or reheated within three days.

A nice garnish for this is a little very finely chopped coriander leaf and spring onion.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com