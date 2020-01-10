IN THE KITCHEN: Chicken and Egg Curry

This combination works very well giving a great protein contrast with the chicken and egg. You could add peppers and other vegetables too.

Ingredients, serves 4

600g Diced Chicken Breast

4 Medium onions, peeled, and chopped roughly

5 Cloves garlic, peeled

4 TSPs Curry Powder

8 TBSPs vegetable oil

2 TSPs turmeric powder

1 TSP ginger paste

1 TSP Garlic paste

2 teaspoons sugar

4 Boiled Eggs Peeled and Halved

1 TSP Garam Massalla

Method

Fry the onions in the oil until softened over a medium heat.

Add the garlic with the garlic and ginger pastes and the chicken and turn up the heat.

Stir fry until the aromas are released then add enough boiling water to almost cover and simmer until the chicken is cooked.

Stir in the Garam Massalla and embed the eggs in the sauce yolk up to warm through.

Serve with rice.



Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com

