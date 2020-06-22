IN THE KITCHEN: Coronation Chicken

This is a great summer barbecue party dish to feed hungry people allowing the barbecue chef to relax and enjoy cooking with a cold beer or iced lemonade.
Ingredients for 8
- 600g Diced chicken breast
- 2 Tsp Curry powder
- 1 Tsp Garam Masalla
- 1 Tsp finely grated garlic
- 1 Tsp Finely grated ginger
- 4 Tsp fine desiccated coconut
- 2 Drops Almond extract
- 6 Tbsp Mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
- 1 Small carrot peeled and coarsely grated
- 1 Small onion finely sliced and diced
- Half a cup of red or white cabbage finely sliced and diced
- 2 Tsp Sugar
- 50ml Sunflower oil
- Thin slices of mild fresh or pickled green chillies
- 2 TBSP Golden Sultanas (0ptional)
Method
Stir fry the chicken with the curry powder, garam masalla, ginger, coconut, sugar and garlic in the oil over a low heat until cooked through.
Add the rest of the ingredients and take off the heat.
Mix well and allow to cool then refrigerate to serve.
Gavin McArdell
www.CurryFrenzy.com
