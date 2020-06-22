IN THE KITCHEN: Coronation Chicken

This is a great summer barbecue party dish to feed hungry people allowing the barbecue chef to relax and enjoy cooking with a cold beer or iced lemonade.

Ingredients for 8

600g Diced chicken breast

2 Tsp Curry powder

1 Tsp Garam Masalla

1 Tsp finely grated garlic

1 Tsp Finely grated ginger

4 Tsp fine desiccated coconut

2 Drops Almond extract

6 Tbsp Mayonnaise or Greek yogurt

1 Small carrot peeled and coarsely grated

1 Small onion finely sliced and diced

Half a cup of red or white cabbage finely sliced and diced

2 Tsp Sugar

50ml Sunflower oil

Thin slices of mild fresh or pickled green chillies

2 TBSP Golden Sultanas (0ptional)

Method

Stir fry the chicken with the curry powder, garam masalla, ginger, coconut, sugar and garlic in the oil over a low heat until cooked through.

Add the rest of the ingredients and take off the heat.

Mix well and allow to cool then refrigerate to serve.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com