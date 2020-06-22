The Wokingham Paper

IN THE KITCHEN: Coronation Chicken

by Gavin McArdell0
Coronation Chicken
Coronation Chicken Picture: Gavin McArdell

This is a great summer barbecue party dish to feed hungry people allowing the barbecue chef to relax and enjoy cooking with a cold beer or iced lemonade.

Ingredients  for 8

  • 600g Diced chicken breast
  • 2 Tsp Curry powder
  • 1 Tsp Garam Masalla
  • 1 Tsp finely grated garlic
  • 1 Tsp Finely grated ginger
  • 4 Tsp fine desiccated coconut
  • 2 Drops Almond extract
  • 6 Tbsp Mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
  • 1 Small carrot peeled and coarsely grated
  • 1 Small onion finely sliced and diced
  • Half a cup of red or white cabbage finely sliced and diced
  • 2 Tsp Sugar
  • 50ml Sunflower oil
  • Thin slices of mild fresh or pickled green chillies
  • 2 TBSP Golden Sultanas (0ptional)

Method

Stir fry the chicken with the curry powder, garam masalla, ginger, coconut, sugar and garlic in the oil over a low heat until cooked through.

Add the rest of the ingredients and take off the heat.

Mix well and allow to cool then refrigerate to serve.

Gavin McArdell
www.CurryFrenzy.com

