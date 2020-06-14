IN THE KITCHEN: French Garlic Bread

This simple dish makes a great appetiser when waiting for the main event.

Ingredients for 4

1 French stick or similar

3 Cloves garlic finely grated

150g Room temperature salted butter

4 TBSP Fresh parsley finely chopped

Method

Mix the butter and parsley with the garlic.

If time allows leave to infuse overnight.

Slice the bread at a diagonal without cutting all the way through. Paste the garlic butter mix into the cuts.

Wrap in tin foil but leave the top slightly loose.

Bake at 200ºC for 20 minutes and serve.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com