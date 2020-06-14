The Wokingham Paper

IN THE KITCHEN: French Garlic Bread

by Gavin McArdell0
French Garlic Bread
French Garlic Bread by Gavin McArdell

This simple dish makes a great appetiser when waiting for the main event.

Ingredients  for 4

  • 1 French stick or similar
  • 3 Cloves garlic finely grated
  • 150g Room temperature salted butter
  • 4 TBSP Fresh parsley finely chopped

Method

Mix the butter and parsley with the garlic.

If time allows leave to infuse overnight.

Slice the bread at a diagonal without cutting all the way through. Paste the garlic butter mix into the cuts.

Wrap in tin foil but leave the top slightly loose.

Bake at 200ºC for 20 minutes and serve.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com

Related posts

EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY: David Bellamy…”Grapple me Grapenuts!”… A Caricature

Simeon Pickup

95% of Wokingham residents think housing numbers are too high

Phil Creighton

Trinity Concert Band helps Mayor sing carols

Vivienne Johnson

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.