IN THE KITCHEN: Hot Creamy Pork Curry

This dish requires a little prep in advance but is not especially time-consuming and the final dish is ready in 15 minutes.

Step 1 Ingredients for 4

1 Large Onion Roughly chopped

2 Medium Carrots peeled and sliced in 4mm thick rings or close enough

4 Thick meaty pork belly slices

1 Birds eye chilli chopped into 4 or 5 pieces

Method

Heat a frying pan to a high heat and when hot add the pork belly pieces and brown for 4 minutes each side. Remove to one side and pour a glass of water in to the pan and gently scrape the browned remnants and pour into a large pan. Add the belly pieces, carrots and onion and add just enough water to cover. Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat to a low simmer for two hours. Strain the liquid which is now a pork stock into a suitable sized container and remove the pork pieces and reserve to one side. Puree the leftover onion and carrot with the chilli using a stick blender or food processor with a little of the stock liquid. Trim the fat from the pork bellies and chop the meat into bite size pieces. Put the stock liquid into a sauce pan and boil until reduced to about 300ml. The stock, puree and meat can now be refrigerated or frozen for when you are ready to cook the final dish or used straight away.

Step 2 Ingredients

1 Large onion finely sliced

2 Tsp Curry Powder

1 Tsp Garam Masalla

1 Tsp Chilli powder

6 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

4 Tbsp Double Cream

2 Tsp Grated Garlic

1 Tsp Grated Ginger

2 Tsp Sugar

Salt to taste

Method

Fry the onion in the oil over a high heat until translucent. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and curry powder and stir fry until the aromas are released. Add the pork and pour over the stock and the cream with sugar and stir well. Reduce the heat and allow to simmer until the sauce has thickened. Stir in the garam masalla and simmer for a final couple of minutes and serve.

