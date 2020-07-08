IN THE KITCHEN: Layered Vegetable Lasagne

Ingredients for 4 people

250g fresh lasagne sheets

1 Large Onion finely diced

4 Cloves of garlic grated

½ TSP Black Pepper Powder

2 TSP Dried Oregano

1 400g Tin chopped tomatoes

2 TSP Sugar

2 TBSP Tomato Puree

50g butter

50g plain flour

150ml milk

300g grated cheddar cheese

2 sliced aubergines, 1cm slices

2 sliced courgettes, 1cm slices

500g sliced mushrooms

4 finely sliced onions

Salt to taste

Extra Chilli powder to taste just a little at a time

Vegetable oil

Method

Fry the 4 finely sliced onions in vegetable oil over a low heat until golden brown and starting to caramelise and then reserve to one side.

Fry the aubergine slices in a small amount of vegetable oil over a medium heat to soften, as they begin to brown, reserve to one side. Repeat this for the sliced mushrooms and the sliced courgettes.

Fry the diced onion until cooked without browning over a high heat. Then add the garlic and stir fry for 1-2 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes, spices, tomato puree and sugar and stir to deglaze the cooking pot. Bring the pot up to a boil and then reduce to a low simmer, add water if needed to gain the desired consistency. Simmer for as long as possible, adding water when required, until it is a rich tomato sauce.

In a separate cooking pot, melt the butter over a low heat. Once melted, add the plain flour to form a roux. Slowly add the milk, stirring constantly, until the mixture is a smooth white sauce. Slowly add the grated cheese, stirring continuously.

In a large dish layer the aubergine and generously cover with tomato sauce, then top with a single layer of fresh lasagne. Repeat this, but with courgettes. Then layer the fried mushrooms, and cover with the cheese sauce, before topping with another layer of fresh lasagne. Repeat this again but with the caramelised onions. After the final layer of fresh lasagne, top again with cheese sauce and some grated cheese, and bake in the oven at 180°C for about 40 minutes.

Lana McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com