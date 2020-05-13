IN THE KITCHEN: Melt in the mouth lamb curry

Lamb breast is delicious partly due to its high fat content and this dish is very rich due to that.

You could skim the fat off as it melts and floats to the top or use diced lamb shoulder to reduce that but the beautiful texture as the lamb meat melts off the fat it is attached to as you begin to eat it is a sublime organoleptic experience.

Ingredients for 2

500g Lamb breast diced

2-4 Tsp Curry powder

1 Tsp Garam Masalla

¼ Tsp Cinnamon powder

¼ Tsp Allspice powder

½ Tsp Mild Chilli powder

½ Tsp Paprika powder

½ Tsp Ginger powder

½ Tsp Garlic powder

1 Tsp Onion powder

½ Tsp Ground Black Pepper

4 Whole Star Anise

2 Pints of Chicken stock made from carcass of a roasted chicken with a couple of diced carrots and onions.

1 Large white onion halved and thinly sliced

Vegetable oil

Pinch each of fennel, cumin, and green cardamom seeds

2 Tsp Sugar

Method

If time permits brown the lamb in small batches to form deep brown crust but this is optional.

Preheat the oven to 200°C

Mix the garlic, ginger, chilli, onion powder, pepper, paprika, cinnamon, allspice and curry powder with enough oil to make a thick paste and leave to one side.

Cover the base of a casserole pot with a thin layer of oil and stir fry the sliced onions with the seeds and star anise over a medium heat until translucent.

Discard the star anise and add the spice paste and stir fry until the aromas are released which should be a couple of minutes.

Bring the stock up to a boil.

Add the lamb and sugar to the pot and cover with the stock.

Stir well and put the lid on then place in the oven.

Cook at 200°C for 2 hours then reduce the heat to 150°C for 1 hour then 100°C for a final hour.

Remove the pot and stir between each temperature change and add a little more stock to cover if drying out.

You can eat immediately or leave for up to 4 days refrigerated then warm through.

Gavin McArdell

