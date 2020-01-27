IN THE KITCHEN: Potato Hash

This dish can be made with leftover roast potatoes or sauté potatoes from scratch. Great on its own or with a fried egg or two it can be the perfect dish after a late night out in the pub.

Ingredients for 4

400g-600g Peeled potatoes

8-12 Rashers Bacon cut into bite size pieces

100-150g thinly sliced mushrooms

1 Onion diced

150-200g grated cheese of choice that melts well.

6 TBSP Vegetable Oil

Optionally just use any leftovers but potatoes are the key ingredient.

Method

Peel and dice the potatoes into bite size pieces. Par-boil and drain and leave to cool. If using leftover cooked potatoes just chop into bite size pieces.

Stir fry the mushrooms with 2 TBSP oil until soft and their juices are released.

Strain off the juices and reserve the mushrooms to one side.

Clean the pan and sauté the potatoes with the onion in a little oil.

Stir fry them to get them golden and crispy but leave to cook for 2 minutes at a time before stirring again.

After the first few minutes add the bacon and keep stir frying as before. When the potatoes are golden and crispy add the mushrooms and mix well. Sprinkle over the cheese. Pop under a hot grill for the cheese to melt and serve when ready. Optionally top with fried eggs.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com