IN THE KITCHEN: Salmon and Broccoli Quiche

This simple dish is great for dinner and lunch and cold leftovers are perfect for a filling bite on the go.

You will need a suitable baking dish around one inch deep. Round preferably but any shape will work. You can make your own pastry or buy ready-made as you prefer.

Ingredients for 4

100g Skinless Salmon fillet gently poached and flaked

1 Head of a small Broccoli. Stalks trimmed down and blanched in boiling water for two minutes and drained

Shortcrust Pastry

Butter

8 Medium Eggs mixed and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper

1 Small Onion finely diced and stir fried with a little oil until translucent

Method

Line the dish with a thin layer of butter all over the base and sides to prevent the pastry sticking.

Roll the pastry out if needed to about 2mm thickness and place in the dish.

It may help to roll the pastry up on to a rolling pin to then lay into the dish.

Don’t worry if it isn’t perfectly even just trim off the bits hanging over the edges and patch the parts which may be missing pastry with trimmed edges. Gently push them in place.

Sprinkle the onion evenly over the pastry base then evenly place the broccoli pieces in.

Fill in the gaps with the salmon and pour in the egg mixture until the dish is almost filled.

Some pieces of salmon slightly above that is fine as they will go crispy and have contrasting texture.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for about 40-50 minutes. If the centre wobbles when lightly touched keep cooking for a little longer.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com