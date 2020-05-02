IN THE KITCHEN: Ultimate Roast Chicken Curry

I know that chicken is used in lots of curries but this recipe is about getting the maximum chicken flavour into the dish.

This is done by pre-roasting and leaving the meat to mature on the bone and by making real chicken stock and using the rendered chicken fat.

It is a fair amount of effort but well worth the result which is unlike anything you will get in an Indian restaurant.

Ingredients for 4 people

1 x Whole Large chicken

3 TSP Curry Powder

1 TSP Turmeric powder

1 TSP Chinese five spice powder

1 TSP Cumin seeds

1 TSP Fennel seeds

1 TSP Brown Mustard seeds

2 Whole Star anise

2 Green Cardamoms

2 TBSP Tomato Puree

Vegetable Oil

2 Carrots

2 Sticks Celery

2 Large Onions – 1 rough chopped for stock. 1 Finely chopped.

3 Large onions – sliced and slowly cooked in olive oil until golden brown then pureed.

1 TBSP chopped garlic

1 TBSP Grated ginger

1 TSP Red chilli powder or to taste

Method

Roast the chicken in a hot oven until cooked. Allow to cool and leave the meat on the bone for 1 to 2 days for the flavours to mature in a refrigerator.

Remove the skin and meat from the chicken the day before you make the curry. Chop the meat, both dark and breast into bite size pieces and cover and return to the fridge.

Put the carcass of the chicken in a pot with the onion, carrot and celery. Cover with water and bring up to the boil then simmer gently for two hours.

Drain the stock into a saucepan and cook on the hob until the volume is reduced by half. Now pour into a jug and leave in the fridge once cooled.

Finally to cooking the curry!

Remove the chicken fat on the top of your chicken stock. Put it in the cooking pan. You will need enough once melted to coat the pan.

Just add extra vegetable oil if you need to. Now bring up to a high heat and add the whole spices. Once they start popping add the finely chopped onion, pureed golden onion, garlic, and ginger.

Stir fry for 2 minutes then lower the heat and cook until the fresh onions have softened and are translucent. Add the curry powder, turmeric and chilli powder if using any, stir this in well then add the chicken stock.

Bring up to a boil and reduce the liquid by half again. Now lower the heat and add the chicken meat and warm through thoroughly.

Stir in the five spice powder and 2 TBSP tomato puree. Simmer for 5 minutes. Finally taste the dish and season with salt as needed before serving.



Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com

