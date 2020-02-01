IN THE KITCHEN: Vegan Curry Stir Fry

This dish is quick and delicious. For a vegetarian alternative you could swap the tomatoes for regular thick Greek yogurt for a change.

Ingredients for 4

Stir Fry vegetables of your choice such as peppers, bean sprouts, mushroom, courgette, pak choi, water chestnuts, aubergine etc.

5 Cloves garlic, peeled

1 Tin chopped tomatoes

1 Large onion diced in large chunks or thick slices

Sliced fresh chillies to taste

4 TBSPs vegetable oil

1 Tsp turmeric powder

3 Tsp Curry powder

2 Tsp Garam Masalla

2 teaspoons sugar

Salt to taste

Method

Stir fry the vegetables with the onion and the chillies if using them in the oil over a high heat for two minutes then add the garlic, curry powder and turmeric. Stir until the aromas are released then add the sugar and garam masalla for one minute and then stir in the tomatoes and stir fry until hot. Taste and add salt if neded. Serve with plain rice. You could also garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com