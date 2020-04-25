IN THE KITCHEN: Vegetable Paneer Cheese Curry

In these interesting times you can’t always get what you want and shopping lists are mostly just an advisory note so this recipe has plenty of substitutes but use what you can get that you think will work.

If any of the spices are unavailable just use what you can get.

You could also add minced lamb or diced chicken for a meaty alternative.

Ingredients serves 2

200g Paneer , goats or Feta cheese. Any mild white non melting cheese will do. Dice into 1/2cm cubes or crumble by hand.

¼ Tsp Cumin Powder

¼ Tsp Coriander powder

¼ Tsp Turmeric

1/2 Tsp Garam masalla or Chinese five spice powder or a mix of of allspice, clove, cinnamon, black pepper, nutmeg, Mace, Sichuan pepper.

¼ Tsp Chilli powder or 1 Tbsp mild chopped red or green chillies

2 Cloves finely grated garlic or 1 Tsp garlic powder

1 inch finely grated ginger root or 1 Tsp ginger powder

1 Large onion roughly diced

Selection of hard root vegetables par-boiled. Swede, carrot, potato, turnip etc.

Selection of fresh or tinned vibrant fruit, vegetables and leaves such as tomato, spinach, mango, pineapple, Kale, cauliflower, beans, broccoli etc. Chop as appropriate for the item.

2 Tbsp yogurt, soured cream or mayonnaise.

Optional green aromatic herbs to garnish such as coriander, parsley, mint, basil.

4 Tbsp Vegetable oil

Method

Stir fry the onions in the oil until slightly softened and translucent. Add the ginger, garlic and dry spices and cook until the aromas are released.

Add the par-boiled vegetables and cheese and at this stage you may need a little more oil to prevent burning and sticking or alternatively a little water.

Stir fry for 3 to 4 minutes then add the fresh fruit and vegetables.

Warm them through and wilt before turning off the heat and mixing in the yogurt, cream or mayo.

Sprinkle with the fresh herbs and serve with rice or bread.

Gavin McArdell

www.CurryFrenzy.com