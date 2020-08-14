‘Inappropriate’: Theresa May objects to plan to build 57 retirement flats in Sonning

A PLAN to build 57 new homes in Sonning, as part of a “retirement village”, have been panned by the former prime minister.

Theresa May, who lives in the village, has joined a chorus of objections to the proposals by Arlington Retirement Lifestyles.

The project is to create three large, three-storey buildings, each containing a variety of one- and two-bedroom apartments off the Old Bath Road.

If it is given the green light, it will be just down the road from the Rams RFC stadium and the Sunrise Living retirement home.

As we revealed last week, the company behind the scheme is already marketing the homes even though a consultation has just launched.

Mrs May, whose Maidenhead constituency includes parts of Sonning, has sent a three page letter of objection to Wokingham Borough Council about the scheme.

“I note a number of inaccuracies in describing the development including in the papers lodged with the Council,” she writes.

“For example, the application states that the minimum age for residents will be 60 but the website entry advertising the site describes the accommodation as ‘luxury living for the over 55s’.

“Moreover, the transport statement refers to there being 63 proposed car parking spaces while other documents – the Design Access Statements – state there will be 64 parking spaces.”

She also has concerns that the proposed will be out of keeping with the area.

“The 57 dwellings proposed on this site would be squeezed into an area currently occupied by three typically large Sonning houses which are in keeping with the area,” she wrote.

“Sonning is a much loved and visited village and it is important to ensure that new developments respect the local surroundings. This development is inappropriate for the local area.”

Mrs May also raises parking for the rugby club, which has just enjoyed a very successful debut season in National League 1, finishing third.

As a result, it is seeing an increase in followers, many of whom drive and try and park on site are on Old Bath Road.

And she also highlights the problems residents will face accessing local amenities – there are none within walking distance.

“This means that residents of the proposed development will be driving to get their own shopping, or having it delivered,” Mrs May writes.

“Lastly, bus services to this area of Sonning are infrequent and do not run in the evening hence the need for people to have cars.

“Indeed, this site is simply not equipped to accommodate 57 dwellings because the infrastructure is already under significant pressure and is not able to handle such an increased number of vehicles.”

Her objections are being joined by local residents.

One has written: “I am outraged that such a development is being proposed in this location.

“Not only will the rural feel, landscape, and general ‘greenery’ be disturbed, the increased activity created by this proposal will dramatically affect the day-to-day lives of those of us who live adjacent to it.”