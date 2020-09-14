Increase in reported garage and shed thefts across Hurst, says Thames Valley Police

POLICE are warning that there has been an increase in reported and attempted thefts from garages and sheds in Hurst.

They are appealing for anyone with information, such as CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward. Reports can be made online or via 101.

Residents are also reminded not to leave garage or shed doors unlocked or give thieves any opportunities or tools to commit a crime.

Tools should be stored in a locker or secured with a chain, while bikes should be secured to the ground or a lockable stand within a locked shed or garage.

Thames Valley Police makes available property and forensic marking, and items can be registered on the Immobilise website for free, via www.immobilise.com.

For more crime prevention tips, log on to www.thamesvalley.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention