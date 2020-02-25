Independent motorbike shop to hold season launch party

AN INDEPENDENT motorcycle shop will be host a competitive racer at their season launch event next week.

Rideworx — who opened their Reading Road shop last month — will be holding a bike night on Friday, March 6 with music, food and drink.

Inside the new Wokingham shop. Picture: Ryan Leadbitter

The event will run on the first Friday of every month, starting next week.

There will be deals on kit, free advice and special guests.

The event will run from 5.30pm until 9pm at the shop down from the Emmbrook post office, on Reading Road, Wokingham.