Inner Wheel teams up with Male Voice Choir for fundraising concert

The Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh has recently celebrated their 18th Charter.

We were joined by our Rotary friends and guests and Ann Chance OBE was our after-dinner speaker.

She related with great fun her experiences learning to fly at the age of 56 and gaining her pilot’s wings at Biggin Hill. She has many other stories to tell.

We are now looking forward to our exciting and entertaining Reading Male Voice Choir Charity Concert, on Saturday, April 4.

They will be supported by guest choir Hullabaloo.

This will be held at Trinity Church, Chalfont Close, Earley RG6 5HZ starting at 7.30pm.

The tickets, costing £15, will include light refreshments.

All monies raised will benefit the worthwhile charities Macmillan Cancer Support and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS) .

Please contact Jean Thompson on 07889 756552 or jean.thompson@jfrt.co.uk for tickets.

Please visit our website www.innerwheelrme.org to find out more about us. You would be most welcome to join us and see what a friendly bunch of ladies we are.

